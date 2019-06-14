Review: ‘Moby Dick — Rehearsed’ swims in an ocean of imagination at Theatricum

Welles further envisioned that the actors set aside rehearsal of “King Lear” to take up “Moby-Dick,” and we glimpse a bit of their work on Shakespeare’s tragedy. This sets us up to appreciate just how Shakespearean Melville’s novel is and, specifically, how “Lear”-ian. Each tale is about a ruler (Lear, with a kingdom; Captain Ahab, a whaling ship) who becomes so fixated on an idea that good governing gets subverted.