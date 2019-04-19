Review: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ gets splash-happy in La Mirada

“Make ’Em Laugh.” “Moses Supposes.” “Good Morning.” The nostalgia factor runs high for the McCoy Rigby Entertainment and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts production performed last weekend at the Soraya in Northridge before settling this week into La Mirada. But there’s also fresh energy coursing through this polished presentation, due largely to the choreographic skill of Spencer Liff, a dance creator for Fox TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and for such Broadway shows as “Falsettos” (now at the Ahmanson) and the Deaf West revival of “Spring Awakening.”