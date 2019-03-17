Review: In ‘Black Super Hero Magic Mama,’ a grief-stricken mom gets comic book counseling

Sabrina has done what she can to create an ideal environment for Tramarion. But when she calls his friend Flat Joe (Noah Abbott) a thug, it seems as if she might be having a pernicious influence on her precious son. Tramarion and Flat Joe spend their after-school time in Tramarion’s bedroom innocently working on a comic book, “The Adventures of the Maasai Angel,” in which Flat Joe has given their superhero creation the face of Tramarion’s mother. But her fears aren’t easily tamped down.