Review: Brazilian director Christiane Jatahy's 'Moscow' ingeniously spins Chekhov's 'Sisters'

Richard Gilman, perhaps the most incisive American critic of Chekhov, argues in “Chekhov: An Opening Into Eternity” that just as Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” is about how the tramps fill up their time while waiting for the title character who never arrives, “Three Sisters” is about “how the sisters live while not getting to Moscow.” “Why they don’t get to Moscow is, then, a question only to those for whom everything in art, as in life, is utility, satisfaction, recompense, and everything not seized and exploited, all that doesn’t work to our ostensible advantage, is defeat.”