Review: ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ from Roundabout Theatre has more showmanship than chemistry

O’Hara is many things — a radiant stage presence, a singer who might be enrapturing audiences in opera halls instead of in Broadway houses. But she’s not a natural comedian. The role of Lilli Vanessi, the actress playing man-hating Katharine in the new musical version of Shakespeare’s “Shrew” that’s having a tryout in Baltimore, takes O’Hara out of her comfort zone. When the farce turns physical, she rises to the challenge with some good hard kicks. But she doesn’t have enough opportunities to do what she does best: turn wistfulness into song.