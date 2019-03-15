Review: ‘Lackawanna Blues’ is potent as live memoir, an actor’s tribute to the woman who rescued him

Santiago-Hudson loved her so much as boy, he worried that, at 63, she could die before he could handle such a loss. “Come here, give me a hug … with both arms,” she told him, explaining that death “is just part of the deal you make when you’re born.” She prayed that when the time came she would kneel at the feet of Jesus and hear him say, “Well done.” But she made sure she stayed around long enough to give her “son” everything he needed first.