How Bryan Cranston’s towering performance in ‘Network’ packs new potency into Paddy Chayefsky’s 1976 tale of media mind control

I had assumed that Hall must have updated the script to reflect on the new “multinational dominion of dollars,” in which “all men will work to serve a common profit.” (These ideas, about the never-ending competition with Russian and Arab oligarchical interests, are fed to Howard by network chief Arthur Jensen, who’s played here by Nick Wyman with the voice and demeanor of a hallucinated Zeus.) But after referring back to the screenplay I was stunned to see how many of the most resonant lines in the adaption come directly from the film. The medium changes but the manipulation stays the same.