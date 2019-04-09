Review: In ‘Poor Yella Rednecks,’ humor and pathos in the struggles of Vietnamese immigrants

With Tong working a late waitressing shift at a diner that’s about to go out of business and Quang hanging out with his buddy (also played by Young), grandma keeps an ear pricked for danger. When anyone approaches the front door, she brandishes a knife and looks crazy enough to use it. First-hand experience of war has taught her to be hyper-vigilant, but she gets a kick out of carrying this strange behavior to extremes in a country in which she will always feel like a stranger.