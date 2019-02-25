Review: In ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ Cheryl Strayed's advice columns are reborn as very human theater

Wearing her “brokenness” as proudly as her resilience, this new Sugar transforms the idea of an advice columnist from the Ones Who Know to the One Who Doesn’t Know But Who Will Work Really Really Hard to See What I Can Find. But the success of this unorthodox approach depends a good deal on her ability to find the right words to solace those who need truthful acknowledgement and realistic hope a good deal more than comforting platitudes and stiff-backed moralizing.