Review: In 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway, the words of Harper Lee but the voice of Aaron Sorkin

An anachronistic note enters Sorkin’s script when Atticus and Calpurnia start throwing around the term “passive-aggressive” to describe her disapproving attitude. It’s a sign that Sorkin would like to do more with her character but feels hemmed in by the book. The actors, however, communicate truths that transcend time: Jackson’s Calpurnia knows her resentments are legitimate but being right isn’t the same thing as being smart. Daniels’ Atticus needs no one to tell him he’s no white shining knight, but he wants to set an example for his children without giving up on his community.