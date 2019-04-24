Review: ‘Tootsie’ gives Broadway its funniest musical since ‘Book of Mormon’

If “Tootsie” has one major shortcoming, it’s not the relentless silliness but the erratic music. Yazbek, who won the Tony Award last year for his score for “The Band’s Visit,” is operating more in the trial-and-error style of his earlier works, such as “The Full Monty” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The big numbers derive most of their momentum from the inexhaustibly witty lyrics, Ellis’ buoyant staging and Denis Jones’ frolicsome choreography. “Unstoppable,” which brings down the curtain on the first act, wouldn’t have lived up to its title without these elements.