Review: Unconventional ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ supremely argues the case for women

What occasions this bit of family history is the first clause of the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State in which they reside.” Schreck explains that Theresa was considered in her day a “good immigrant,” a determination arrived at through the “whim of lawmakers.” She doesn’t need to harp on Donald Trump’s “build the wall” demagoguery to remind us of just how heated these constitutional issues are today.