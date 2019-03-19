Review: In Echo Theater’s ‘The Wolves,’ life through the lens of high school girls soccer

A new girl (Caitlin Zambito) has trouble fitting in because she’s home-schooled, lives in a yurt and has to take three buses to get to practice. But prowess on the field can turn weird into wonder. The striker on the team (Katherine Cronyn) has an aggressive edge on and off the field. She locks horns with the team’s captain (Connor Kelly-Eiding), who’s a stickler for order, and she pushes one of her teammates (Donna Zadeh) into an unsupervised weekend getaway with boys at her hated father’s ski house.