Review: At this 'Prom,' the campy comedy comes with an LGBTQ beat

Stung by the thought that they might never work again on Broadway, Dee Dee and Barry hatch a plan to rehabilitate their narcissistic reputations. Hearing about a lesbian high school student in Indiana who is being barred from her prom, the two enlist Trent Oliver (Christopher Sieber), an actor-cum-waiter with a Julliard pedigree he lords over everyone, and Angie (Angie Schworer), a leggy dancer who’s been stuck in the chorus of “Chicago” for an eternity, to join them and indispensable Sheldon on their little red state crusade.