As an undercover cop in 'BlacKkKlansman,' Adam Driver takes it personally

I was very numb. The first time I saw it was with Carrie Fisher and Daisy Ridley and Carrie’s dog, Gary. And you don’t know how to feel. You’ve been working on it for so long and thinking about it for so long. That’s one of the many reasons I try not to watch anything. To really absorb it, I feel like you’ve got to watch it a lot to think that it’s not you there doing it. To look at the story and not just all the mistakes you made. But I was very numb. It was a lot to take in.