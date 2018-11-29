Six directors talk influences and legacies, Netflix and iPhones, James Bond and Auto-tune

Coogler: "Black Panther" is inherently about an African politician in a country that's fictitious, but what's fictitious about it is directly pointing a finger at the presence of colonization. It's a country that escaped colonization and maintained its independence and dominion over their resources. That's why they're a superpower. So the film is going to be political. It's going to deal with colonization. It's going to deal with what it means to be African. So we were able to lean into those things. I'm actually more impressed when people are able to deftly handle those things that aren't [so literally in the plot]. Like with "Roma," you know, I'm watching a film about a domestic worker. As soon as the kid tells the nanny, "Hey, why do you talk like that?" I'm like, "This is a colonization issue here. These are the indigenous people who at some point or another had been conquered and now she's speaking another language. So it was almost like the inverse of what we were talking about. For ["Black Panther"] it was easy. It was right there on the surface.