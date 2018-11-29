Envelope Oscar Roundtables 2019: Watch all the video interviews

Awards season means it's also roundtable season. Once again, The Envelope has gathered up top talent from both in front of and behind the camera for a series of in-depth group discussions. These candid conversations cover everything from their acclaimed projects to the hot-button topics facing the industry at large. Keep this page bookmarked for updates throughout awards season.

Ryan Coogler , 'Black Panther'

Director Ryan Coogler describes the political overtones of the fictional African country Wakanda in the film "Black Panther."

Alfonso Cuaron , 'Roma'

"BlacKkKlansman" director Spike Lee and "Roma" director Alfonso Cuaron lament the decline of cinema on the big screen.

Karyn Kusama, 'Destroyer'

"Destroyer" director Karyn Kusama discusses casting Nicole Kidman in a role traditionally played by a man.

Yorgos Lanthimos, 'The Favourite'

"The Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos discusses the differences between working in theater and film, while Spike Lee complains about people watching epic movies on mobile devices.

Spike Lee, 'BlacKkKlansman'

Coogler discusses the powerful impact of seeing Spike Lee's " Malcolm X " with his father when he was a child.

Josie Rourke, 'Mary Queen of Scots'

Lanthimos and Josie Rourke ("Mary Queen of Scots") discuss their approaches to feminism in their filmmaking and updating their period dramas for 2018.