Tim McGraw didn't imagine himself writing a song for the mountain climbing film 'Free Solo' — until he saw it

“Gravity’s gravity. It is what it is,” says McGraw. “But there are a lot of things in your life that can be gravity, a lot of things that can pull you away from your goal. The ‘fragility’ is the connection you have with your hands, your heart and your head. For instance, if you’re talking about love, being tactilely, physically involved with somebody is an important thing. But the physicality doesn’t mean anything if your heart’s not involved and if you’re not present in your mind. None of those things will work individually in the long run.”