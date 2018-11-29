Stephan James seizes a rare opportunity in 'Beale Street' role

The bigger challenge, he says, was maintaining Tish and Fonny’s connection in a movie in which his character spends 75% of his scenes acting behind glass, filmed in extreme close-up. “It’s tough, man,” he says. “I’m not gonna lie to you. A lot of those scenes behind glass, those Interrotron shots where we’re looking directly into the camera. I don’t have KiKi sitting across from me. She’s somewhere down the hall doing her thing, and I’m staring at a reflection of her… In a way, it added to our situation, because it’s being so close to somebody but not able to touch them or feel them at all. She was just sort of this [hologram]. She was literally a reflection, and I was staring into this lens.”