‘PEN15’s’ cringeworthy moments bring middle school back to life

“That felt really important, I think, to us, to see it,” Konkle said, referring to the scene where Maya, the character, first discovers she’s gotten her period. “And in a comedy. I think it’s funny. I think it’s absurd. I think it’s weird. I think it’s beautiful. I think it’s disturbing. I think it’s all of these things. This is something we have to deal with when we’re 12, 13, 8, whatever — and for most of our lives … to not show it felt like, why? Why wouldn’t we show this?”