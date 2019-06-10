Timothy Hutton on what possessed him to take on TV horror in ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

“The beginning of Episode 6, when he arrives and he sees all of [his surviving adult children] for the first time,” Hutton said. “The audience knows who he’s in the room with, but what he sees and what the camera sees him seeing is different. In one moment, it’s people of a certain age, and the next moment, his vision takes him back [to their childhood]. And then he recovers from it, and now it’s normal again and the people of a certain age and time are back in the room — and it’s all done in one shot, without a cut. The way in which Mike Flanagan designed that was really incredible.