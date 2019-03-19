‘Mama June’ Shannon of ‘Honey Boo Boo’ fame arrested on drug charges in Alabama

Sheriff’s officials in Macon County, Ala., have released mug shots of “Mama June” Shannon and her boyfriend, who were arrested last week on charges of drug possession and domestic violence.
Shannon, who became famous via “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” on TLC and WeTV’s “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” was arrested with Eugene “Geno” Doak last Wednesday at a gas station near Tuskegee, Ala., after sheriffs responded to a domestic-violence call, according to AL.com, which cited arrest records.
Doak has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, and both face charges of felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly being found with crack cocaine and a crack pipe.
Doak allegedly told Shannon he was going to kill her, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The two have been dating for about three years, the site said, and were spotted together at a casino in Wetumpka, Ala., on Saturday despite Doak being ordered to stay away from Shannon, TMZ said.
“Honey Boo Boo” ran for four seasons until it was canceled in 2014 after Shannon’s then-boyfriend, Mark Anthony McDaniel, was revealed to be a convicted child molester. “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” which also features the rest of Shannon’s family, premiered its third season Friday. On the show, Shannon lost nearly 300 pounds following weight-loss surgery.
Reps for Shannon did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment.