Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum split after less than a year married

Actress Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum, the musician who performs under the name Mount Eerie, have split up after less than a year of marriage.
“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable split and they remain friends,” a source close to the situation told People on Friday.
The couple’s marriage was almost as quiet and secretive as their split, with Vanity Fair revealing last July that they had exchanged vows earlier that month in the Adirondacks. Williams, 38, is notably private about her personal life.
“Obviously, I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else,” the “Fosse/Verdon” actress told the magazine. “And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole.”
Reps for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.