‘Alt-Frequencies,’ a radio drama for the social media era

The game puts the player in the role of a sort of media manipulator. To try to get to the bottom of the conspiracy in the game, we listen to various radio stations and record brief snippets of key conversations. What we record is short — tweet length, if you will — and devoid of any surrounding commentary. We then send these soundbites to other stations in the game, and watch how an old-fashioned game of telephone shapes, distorts and drives the broadcasts.