‘Captain Marvel’: Clark Gregg on Coulson and his new ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ role

In this movie you see that both Fury and Coulson have a really deep belief in their own gut instincts about people. You see Fury’s gut instincts about Coulson brought to life and vice versa. It’s such a key thing in terms of what Coulson’s role becomes later in the movies with each of these different characters that he’s trying to assemble. There has to be a kind of an emotional intelligence about them and you see that for the first time here.