New ‘Captain Marvel’ special look includes more banter and photon blasts

Marvel has kept so much about “Captain Marvel” shrouded in mystery that not even Carol Danvers knows everything about her past. But the studio has remained committed to its messaging: Her arrival will be something special.
And according to a special look at “Captain Marvel” that debuted Monday night, “she is just the beginning.” The newest teaser aired during the College Football Playoff championship game before being released online.
This latest peek at the upcoming film features plenty of banter between Carol (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), as well as some more details about the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens infiltrating Earth.
But, as always, the highlight is seeing Captain Marvel in action.
“I have this power, but I don’t know where it came from,” says Carol in the teaser. And although the full extent of these powers have yet to be revealed, the featured footage shows Captain Marvel destroying everything from jukeboxes to space ships with her photon blasts.
Fans also catch a glimpse of Carol training with the yet-to-be officially identified Kree warrior played by Jude Law. The leading speculation among the most diligent internet sleuths is that Law is likely playing either Mar-Vell or Yon-Rogg — two Kree characters who have a history with Carol in the comics — but so far he has only been referred to as the leader of the Starforce.
Of course, Law is not the only actor whose true role Marvel has kept a secret. The identity of Annette Bening’s character, who briefly appeared in a previous “Captain Marvel” trailer, has also not yet been confirmed.
The film’s cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace and Clark Gregg.
Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, “Captain Marvel” hits theaters March 8.