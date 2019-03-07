Exclusive ‘Costume Quest’ clip shows the kids getting their new Halloween costumes

Halloween is magic. Sometimes literally.
At least, that’s what some kids will discover in “Costume Quest,” a new animated series headed to Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the video game of the same name, “Costume Quest” follows twins Wren and Reynold who, along with friends Everett and Lucy, learn that not all is what it seems in their hometown Auburn Pines.
It turns out that monsters have been living among them for 100 years. These monsters get more powerful by eating a candy called Nougat, and since they disguise themselves as humans, just about everyone in town is a suspect.
So it’s up to Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy to use their imagination and master the powers they gain from various magical Halloween costumes to save the world.
These special costumes come from Norm’s shop, and you can check out the very first ones the foursome assemble in the exclusive clip above. Everett is a robot, Reynold is a magician, Lucy is a jellyfish and Wren puts together an outfit to become “Abe Lincoln Jr., interdimensional mega-hero.”
The original 2010 video game “Costume Quest” was developed by Double Fine Productions from a concept created by Tasha Sounart. Building on accolades, the charming game eventually spawned a sequel and a comic book.
The animated series, from Frederator Studios, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.