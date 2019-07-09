‘Cuphead,’ the excruciatingly difficult video game, is coming to Netflix

“The thing that really makes the cartoons of this era so special is they were created from pure inspiration,” Wasson said. “The medium was pretty brand-new, so there was a lot of experimentation, as the animators and directors were figuring out what worked. They tend to be some of the wildest and most surreal. It was not yet a medium that was thought to be for children. It was more aimed at adults. Consequently there was a lot of sexy, outrageous stuff in them.”