‘DuckTales’ exclusive first-look at Della Duck’s official debut episode

Della Duck is finally getting some time in the spotlight.
The upcoming “DuckTales” episode titled “What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” will finally shed some light on what Huey, Dewey and Louie’s long-lost mother has been up to all these years.
A first-look clip of the episode shows how Della finds herself in a bit of a bind after crash-landing on the moon. It also reveals that in addition to innovating creative (but sometimes destructive) inventions, Gyro may have questionable taste when it comes to gum flavors.
During the first season of the show Huey, Dewey and Louie discovered that Della, along with her twin brother, Donald, used to adventure alongside their Uncle Scrooge McDuck. But just before her triplets hatched, Della stole a rocket ship that Scrooge was building for her as a surprise and got caught in a cosmic storm. She hasn’t been seen by the family since.
Della has appeared briefly in previous episodes, including the Season 1 finale where she was shown wistfully gazing at her family while watching a newscast on an old TV. A younger version of the character was seen in an episode where the extended McDuck clan takes a trip to the past.
The new episode is the first to focus solely on Della, showing her struggles and efforts to try to find a way to get back to her kids on Earth.
“What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” will debut March 9 on Disney Channel.