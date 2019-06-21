Can streaming and subscription models do for games what they've done for TV?

“When subscription services and other media start, they need not just content, but a diversity of content,” Schafer said in an interview earlier this month at the Double Fine booth on the E3 show floor. “There's companies like Double Fine, but there's not a lot of companies that make Double Fine-type games. And so I think it makes sense for them to acquire us, and the feeling that it makes sense is why I became OK with the idea because I wasn't looking to get acquired.”