Watch Jason Momoa perform a haka at the 'Aquaman' premiere

Jason Momoa knows how to make an entrance.
Not only did the “Aquaman” star hit the film’s Los Angeles premiere armed with a trident Wednesday night, but he also wowed fans by performing a haka.
The haka is a traditional ceremonial group dance of New Zealand’s Māori community. The fierce synchronized movements have historically been associated with warriors, but haka have also been performed to mark other special occasions and important events. (Momoa performed one during his audition for the role of Khal Drogo on HBO’s “Game of Thrones”; the video later went viral.)
In “Aquaman,” Momoa reprises his role as the half-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry, introduced to film audiences in 2016’s "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."
“Able to be both fierce and funny, he’s capable of holding a trident like he means business as well as delivering a string of verbal zingers,” Times film critic Kenneth Turan said of Momoa’s performance in his “Aquaman” review.
“Aquaman” hits theaters Dec. 21.