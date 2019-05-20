Cartoon Network announces ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ and ‘Tig N’ Seek’

In Parker Simmons’ “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart,” samurai cat and sheriff Mao Mao — described as both an “explosive loner” and a “famous hero” — will work with sidekicks Badgerclops and Adorabat to bring justice and peace to the people of the valley. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and Titmouse, the series will make its official network debut July 1 with new episodes airing on Mondays throughout the summer.