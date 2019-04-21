Game Boys have infinite lives. At 30, they live on in unexpected ways

“The Game Boy came out on top because it was able to offer lower price and people could actually take it on the go. They didn't have to lug extra batteries and a wall charger and stuff with them. It really was a true portable console,” said Kelsey Lewin, a project manager at the Video Game History Foundation, which aims to preserve, catalog and digitize all materials surrounding video games. The foundation is building its collection for a database that researchers, journalists and others will be able to use. Some materials are sent to video game museums, including the Strong Museum of Play in New York, for safekeeping.