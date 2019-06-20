New ‘Scooby Doo’ trailer turns Chris Paul, Sia and Wonder Woman into cartoons

Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, of course, are no strangers to crossing paths with celebrities while they are sleuthing. The Harlem Globetrotters, Batman and Robin, the Addams Family, Sonny and Cher, Phyllis Diller and the Three Stooges were among the guests that appeared in the ’70s series “The New Scooby Doo Movies.” Scooby and friends have also encountered various stars in other animated shows and in comic books.