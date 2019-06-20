New ‘Scooby Doo’ trailer turns Chris Paul, Sia and Wonder Woman into cartoons

What do basketball player Chris Paul, singer-songwriter Sia and Amazonian superhero Wonder Woman have in common? They will all be making cartoon cameos in “Scooby Doo and Guess Who?”
Boomerang released a first-look trailer for the upcoming “Scooby Doo” series on Thursday, showing the meddling kids of Mystery Inc. having run-ins with various celebrities (and even the ghost of a U.S. president). The 13-episode “Scooby Doo and Guess Who?” will roll out weekly on the streaming service starting June 27, with the season finale hitting the platform on Sept. 19.
Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, of course, are no strangers to crossing paths with celebrities while they are sleuthing. The Harlem Globetrotters, Batman and Robin, the Addams Family, Sonny and Cher, Phyllis Diller and the Three Stooges were among the guests that appeared in the ’70s series “The New Scooby Doo Movies.” Scooby and friends have also encountered various stars in other animated shows and in comic books.
“Scooby Doo and Guess Who?” will kick off with an appearance by Paul in its first episode. Other guests scheduled to appear in the series are Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White), Penn and Teller, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conway), Jim Gaffigan, Abraham Lincoln (voiced by John DiMaggio) and Sherlock Holmes (voiced by Ian James Corlett).
The show will also air weekly on Cartoon Network starting in July. Watch the first-look trailer for “Scooby Doo and Guess Who?” below.