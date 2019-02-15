‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ filming wraps with an emotional cast photo

That’s a wrap for principal photography on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”
Director J.J. Abrams announced on Friday that the final installment of the Skywalker saga had finished filming in a tweet that featured a photo of cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac caught up in an emotional embrace on set.
“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on ‘Episode IX,’ ” Abrams said in the tweet. “There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”
In addition to directing “Episode IX,” Abrams co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Chris Terrio. Abrams also co-wrote and directed 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Boyega, who has starred as Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance hero Finn in the sequel trilogy, also commemorated the occasion by sharing the same image to his social media followers.
“That’s a wrap on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for,” said Boyega in his tweet. “What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. J.J. thank you for making my dreams come true.”
The official title for “Episode IX” has yet to be revealed, and almost everything about this final installment of the trilogy has been kept under wraps.
Filming for “Episode IX” started on Aug. 1 and Abrams noted then that it was “bittersweet” to do so without Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016. Lucasfilm previously announced that “Episode IX” would feature Fisher as Leia by using previously unreleased footage filmed for “The Force Awakens.”
In addition to Ridley, Boyega, Isaac and Fisher, the “Episode IX” cast includes Billy Dee Williams, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 20.