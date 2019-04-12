What we learned from the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer

The first teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has finally been released, and it packs plenty of information into just two minutes.
In addition to revealing the upcoming film’s official title, the new footage offered the first real glimpse of what fans can expect from “Episode IX,” which, according to director J.J. Abrams, is set some time after the events of “The Last Jedi.”
The trailer premiered Friday morning during a panel spotlighting the movie at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.
But what else can fans expect from the closing chapter in what has come to be known as the Skywalker saga? Here is everything that was revealed in the first “The Rise of Skywalker” trailer.
Luke’s lightsaber has been repaired
Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was destroyed during the events of “The Last Jedi” when Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) fought over it.
“Luke’s lightsaber lives,” said Ridley during the Celebration panel.
The familiar blue lightsaber was spotted immediately in the teaser as Rey takes on a TIE fighter.
Kylo Ren’s helmet is back
Kylo Ren lost his grandfather’s lightsaber to Rey, but it looks like he might be getting his helmet back. Ren had destroyed his helmet earlier in the series in a fit of rage, but it appears someone is piecing it back together.
Lando is reunited with the Millennium Falcon
Lando Calrissian was once the owner of the Millennium Falcon, but years ago he lost the freighter ship to Han Solo in a high-stakes card game.
It looks as though Calrissian will once again be sitting in the pilot’s chair of the Falcon in “The Rise of Skywalker,” likely for the first time since the events in “Return of the Jedi.”
Leia and Rey reunited
Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, appears posthumously in “Episode IX” from previously unused footage shot for “The Force Awakens.” And the trailer features what appears to be an emotional moment between Leia and Rey.
“You don’t recast that part and you don’t suddenly have her disappear,” said Abrams during the Celebration panel, explaining how he decided to move forward by writing scenes around the existing footage.
“Leia exists in this film in a way that’s mind-blowing to me,” he said.
A new droid will debut
“The Rise of Skywalker” appears to feature a new droid to steal fans’ hearts, much like BB-8 and R2-D2 already have through their appearances in “Star Wars” films.
Not much is known about the new droid, but Abrams did share during the movie’s panel that it is named D-O.
Someone is nostalgic
One of the Medals of Bravery given to the heroes of Yavin such as Luke and Han is briefly seen during the teaser trailer. Perhaps it is Leia mourning her family.
Remnants of a Death Star
That’s no moon. That appears to be the remnants of a Death Star.
Emperor Palpatine returns
Familiar laughter is heard as the teaser fades to black to reveal the film’s title right after Luke, who is narrating the teaser, says “No one’s ever really gone.”
Fans will recognize the laughter as that of the classic Sith villain Emperor Palpatine from the original trilogy.
And if there was any doubt that Palpatine might be appearing in “The Rise of Skywalker,” actor Ian McDiarmid appeared onstage at the Celebration panel as if to confirm that he plays some role in the upcoming film.
The trailer, of course, left many more questions unanswered, including which Skywalker is referred to in the title.
Watch the full teaser trailer below.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters Dec. 20.