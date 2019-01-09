‘Star Wars Resistance’ debuts a familiar villain and announces second season

The First Order is here, and it means business.
Disney released a new trailer for “Star Wars Resistance” on Wednesday that teases just what Kaz and his friends are in for when the animated series returns from its midseason hiatus.
The trailer shows that the First Order has been increasing its presence on Colossus with more and more Stormtroopers occupying the station “for security.”
Kaz, who had originally been sent to the Outer Rim refueling station by the Resistance on an undercover mission to suss out “who’s loyal to the good guys and who isn’t,” is more than wary of the situation.
But it’s clear he’s more than willing to take on these foes in order to save Colossus.
The teaser’s biggest surprise, however, is the debut of a familiar First Order villain: General Hux.
General Hux, of course, is the ruthless, high-ranking First Order figure who first appeared in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Hux answered directly to Supreme Leader Snoke and commanded one of the galaxy’s most formidable superweapons.
“All remaining systems will bow to the First Order!” declares Hux in the trailer. “And will remember this as the last day of the Republic!”
If those lines sound familiar, that’s because they are the exact words Hux said during an address to First Order troops right before unleashing the power of the Starkiller base for the first time in “The Force Awakens.”
The series, which is set some time before the events of “The Force Awakens,” has already featured other major characters from the movies, such as Poe, General Leia and Captain Phasma.
Disney also announced Wednesday that it has renewed “Star Wars Resistance” for a second season to premiere in the fall.
This hopefully means that even if Kaz and his crew encounter Hux and the Starkiller base during the remaining Season 1 episodes, at least some of them will survive for the next season.
The first season of “Star Wars Resistance” resumes Jan. 13 on the Disney Channel.