WonderCon 2019: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ panel shows the MCU post-‘Endgame’

The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” panel at WonderCon 2019 has revealed what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and it appears the world will survive.
Fans assembled in the Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center for the show’s Saturday presentation were treated to the debut of the very first episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6. The season will officially premiere May 10 (after “Endgame’s” April 26 release).
Directed by Clark Gregg, who has been part of the show since the very beginning as Phil Coulson, the episode picks up one year after the events of the Season 5 finale.
But this season, Gregg plays a completely different character. While the actor played coy to avoid spoilers during the Q&A portion of the panel, he did reveal that he has enjoyed playing someone who appears to be more like a villain.
And this mysterious character makes quite an explosive appearance during the first episode.
In addition to the appearance of Gregg’s new character, the episode showed that Quake and Simmons are among those still in space looking for Fitz, while Mack and May are busy trying to lead and rebuild S.H.I.E.L.D. on Earth.
Cast members Elizabeth Henstridge (Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Yo-Yo) and Jeff Ward (Deke), along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon and Jeff Bell, were also on hand to field questions at the panel. But they were all just as adept at avoiding any top secret details when discussing the show.