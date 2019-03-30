WonderCon 2019: Surprise! ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ debuts Season 2’s first episode

For fans ready for “Cloak & Dagger’s” second season to just start already, the show’s WonderCon panel delivered.
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt (Tandy a.k.a. Dagger), Aubrey Joseph (Ty a.k.a. Cloak), Emma Lahana (Brigid O'Reilly) and showrunner Joe Pokaski hit the Anaheim Convention Center Friday armed with the entire first episode of the upcoming season.
But before debuting any footage, Pokaski teased during the brief Q&A session with moderator and head of Marvel Television Jeph that they “raised the bar in Season 2.”
“We upped the ante” for Season 2, said Pokaski, who will also make his “Cloak & Dagger” directing debut with episode 7 this season. “We made their highs higher, and their lows lower.”
“The biggest difference between Season 1 and Season 2 is … Season 1 was more of a slow burn to get to know Ty and Tandy,” said Joseph. But the second season is more about Cloak and Dagger.
“There’s a city that needs saving,” said Joseph. “Why not us?”
There was also understandable fanfare about Lahana’s return since Detective O’Reilly seemed to have met her demise in the show’s Season 1 finale. And while the actress is happy to play Brigid again, she is even more excited about the character’s transformation into Mayhem.
As for the first episode, the main focus is on how Ty, Tandy and Brigid are coping after the events of last season. The short answer: varying degrees of “not too well.” But the episode, which ended in a cliff hanger, made it clear that the path forward for Tyrone and Tandy is to stick together.