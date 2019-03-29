The return of ‘Young Justice’: How fans came to the rescue of the superhero show

"Day One, the minute I announced I was coming to DC,” says Bendis, who created the characters Jessica Jones and, with artist Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales, the teen superhero at the heart of this year’s Oscar-winner “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “I was getting hammered with #bringbackconnorkent — pummeled by the Connor Kent [Superboy] people who were desperately trying to get it done. Little did they know that — and I’ve now discussed this on Twitter — the entire time you guys were hitting me with ‘bring back Connor Kent,’ we were already doing it. It was a done deal at my signing at DC last year."