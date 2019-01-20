Calendar Letters: Don’t tune out the music behind the movement

[Regarding “Feedback,” Jan. 13] I would like to second a reader’s view of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which I consider one of the most massively overpraised films of recent years. As I was watching this account of one woman’s unwanted pregnancy and another’s abandonment by an adulterous husband, I realized I’d seen this before and done much better. And it was done almost sixty years ago by another director, the underrated Delmer Daves. After a long career of helming rugged fare such as “Destination Tokyo,” “Task Force” and “3:10 to Yuma” in the ’40s and ’50s, he turned in the early ’60s to what were then termed “soap operas” with “A Summer Place,” “Parrish” and “Susan Slade.” These were beautifully crafted dramas, also written by Daves, that revolved around the same subject matter as “Roma.” I know Hollywood is a town of notoriously short memories, but the critics heaping superlatives on Cuaron would do well to remember the unheralded artistry of Daves.