Feedback: Debating Michael Jackson's legacy, 'Rent' understudies and Betty Buckley's stage roles

Monday’s paper had an article [“Jackson Doc Provokes His Supporters,” Jan. 28 by Amy Kaufman and Gerrick Kennedy] about fans of Michael Jackson who dispute what two men claim in the docu-series “Leaving Neverland,” that as children they engaged in sexual activity with the pop superstar. The main argument of Jackson’s defenders: Both men testified on the pop star’s behalf in a 1993 sexual-abuse case brought by a different boy, and claimed at the time that Jackson never did anything inappropriate; therefore, we can’t believe anything they say now if they “…had been lying for the last 20 years.” We have to consider what we really mean by lying in this type of situation. A question much before the public these days.