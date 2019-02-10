Calendar Letters: Dr. Ruth, Super Bowl commercials and more

Regarding “Van Morrison Figures He’s Done Paying Dues” [Feb. 1]: Thanks for Randy Lewis’ article on my favorite all-time musician. I have all his albums but, regrettably, I have never seen him live. I danced to “Gloria” on the Great White Steamer to Catalina at my grad party in 1965. I lived on the North Shore of Oahu when “Astral Weeks” came out. When I had kids, they knew all of Van’s songs after continuous play in our little VW bug. And it really added to my fandom that he is a fan of Louis Prima and Keely Smith, who are part of my eclectic library of music, and have the best rendition of “Just a Gigolo.”