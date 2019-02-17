Calendar Letters: Oscars In Memoriam, women in Washington and more

Regarding “Fabulous at 70-plus” [Feb. 5]: At 77, I agree with Mary McNamara that 70 is the new fabulous and I am, to the best of my ability, enjoying the luxury of aging. I admire and respect the women mentioned. But that is a very small number of women. How about an article about “real” people. What about fabulous older women who are ailing and have no support systems? Where is the concern for those 70 and older women who must worry about a $35-a-month rent increase? What about those who are faced with increasing costs of basic necessities, like food? What about women who worry about what will happen when they no longer are able to drive and don’t have chauffeurs?