Feedback: Readers react to changes at KCRW, the loss of Tom Hatten and R. Kelly's rant

I appreciate your thoughtful tribute to Hatten. I too remember him fondly, watching “The Popeye Show” regularly and making “art” out of his squiggles. I sent in my name and was chosen to appear on the show as a 9-year-old. I received his squiggle in advance and spent all week working on my drawing. What a thrill and pleasure it was for me to appear with him. My competitor and I drew feverishly within the time limit, and when Hatten could not decide between our two drawings, he dubbed us the “first tie in history.” Among the prizes I received was a 3-foot-tall black and pink stuffed panda bear that has traveled with me throughout my life.