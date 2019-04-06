Reader feedback: Can LeBron be a Hollywood mogul and play basketball too?

Simply put, it’s the music. The members of BTS writes their own songs, and their lyrics resonate with their fans. Yes, if you don’t know Korean, it’s a challenge to know what they are singing. However, thanks to YouTube, you can watch subtitled versions of their videos, making it easy for their millions of fans around the world to connect to their music. At their concerts, their multi-ethnic army of fans sing along in Korean. The fact that they are attractive and dance well doesn’t hurt either.