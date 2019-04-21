Feedback: Readers react to ‘Game of Thrones,’ Coachella and more

T Bone Burnett has been a man behind the scenes for many years, however, his views on music, politics, human behavior and life [“Like a Score Seeking a Film,” April 7, by Randy Lewis] are on the same page as mine, and without a doubt the same as a large portion of the American citizenship. I am very empowered by the fact that at least he is “optimistic,” and has so much faith that humans can make the right choice. The complete lack of humanity in our politics now is not America.