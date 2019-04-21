Feedback: Readers react to ‘Game of Thrones,’ Coachella and more

Life beyond ‘Game of Thrones’
Hard as it may seem to believe, some of us did not watch “Game of Thrones” [“The. Best. TV. Show. Ever,” April 14, by Mary McNamara].
Now that the last season is in full PR swing, is there any chance to make room for more film reviews on Fridays (other than online) and more local theater reviews in your print edition
EJ Oshins
Studio City
Re: “A Sex and Violence Cocktail,” April 14, by Lorraine Ali: While I was a regular viewer of “Game of Thrones,” I was never a fanatic. But when I noted that its three components were lust, mayhem and treachery — and without those three, there would be no show — an acquaintance accused me of not having an “appreciation of history.” Incredibly, he believed the series was based upon actual events that had occurred in ancient Europe.
David Macaray
Rowland Heights
A film critic who delves deeper
Film critic Kenneth Turan is a treasure. I’ve always been a fan of his and admire his writing and approach to film criticism. His review of “Working Woman” [“#MeToo as Felt From Inside,” April 12] is the latest example of his ability to review a film not by giving away its plot, but by explaining what a movie wants to be about, and whether it achieves its goal.
I was lucky enough to see the film in Toronto and have been proselytizing about it ever since. As Turan so beautifully writes in the review, this film shows such breadth and depth about its characters but also about issues that are rarely portrayed so honestly on screen.
The review isn’t political, but it does illuminate how art can make the political personal and therefore move us.
Bonnie Voland
Los Angeles
Big kudos for a fine review
I just want to commend Justin Chang on the very well-written and illuminating review of the new film “Little” [“Comic Energy Gives ‘Little’ a Boost,” April 12]. This piece shows that appreciating and writing about movies is an art in itself, and Chang is a master. He goes far beyond telling us whether a movie is “good” or “bad.” He gives us new lenses through which we too can see value — even in works that are not entirely successful.
Hilly Hicks
Inglewood
Empowered by Burnett’s hope
T Bone Burnett has been a man behind the scenes for many years, however, his views on music, politics, human behavior and life [“Like a Score Seeking a Film,” April 7, by Randy Lewis] are on the same page as mine, and without a doubt the same as a large portion of the American citizenship. I am very empowered by the fact that at least he is “optimistic,” and has so much faith that humans can make the right choice. The complete lack of humanity in our politics now is not America.
Sandra Kelemen
Palm Desert
‘Defiant’ music shines a light
Of all that I read in The Times today, nothing moved me like Susan King’s article about how music served as nutrition for Nazi prisoners [“Defiance in Song,” April 10]. Offering hope with defiance calls us all to do the same in light of all that is being done to humanity these days.
Conductor-composer Rafael Schachter knew this as he gathered many together to sing in the Terezin concentration camp during WWII. Music filled a vital and critical mass for so many facing death in this place.
I salute Murry Sidlin for creating the concert “Defiant Requiem: “Verdi at Terezin.” Now for so many to revisit this experience is a reminder of how important it is to recall, revisit and remember how we must never forget what tyranny looks like.
Beverly Franco
Monterey Park
Missteps in a military series
Re: Robert Lloyd’s review “The military procedural ‘The Code’ is like ‘JAG’ but in the Marines” [April 9]: Watching the first episode was more like watching “A Few Good Men” rather than “JAG.” And I’ve seen all “JAG” episodes. Abe (Luke Mitchell) looked more like he was portraying a Tom Cruise role than a new lawyer.
They also need to get a better technical advisor. Characters kept referring to the doctor who was on trial as “commander,” yet his uniform only had two stripes: lieutenant. Also, when Abe addresses the judge, he addressed her as “lieutenant colonel.” The correct address is just “colonel.”
Capt. Dobbin (Anna Wood) needs to learn how to wear her cap. She looks more like she’s auditioning for the Andrew sisters than a Marine officer. She should be wearing the flat-top cover.
One last thing. One of Abe’s lines was verbatim from Tom Cruise in “A Few Good Men.”
Otherwise the show was good.
Selig Galter
Bluffton, S.C.
A little more about ‘Eve’
Regarding “Getting Real in ‘Getting Real in ‘All About Eve’” [April 7] by Emily Zemler: The article mentioned that Gillian Anderson’s boyfriend, Peter Morgan, suggested she look into whether the film had ever been adapted for the stage. There was no mention of “Applause,” the adaptation written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, starring Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou. It won the Tony for best musical in 1970 and played on Broadway for 21/2 years.
Tessa Lucero
Canyon Country
Rock deserves more respect
Kudos to letter writer Mike Boehm [Feedback, April 14] for somehow finally getting through to someone on the topic of the constant stingers and slights against rock music in reviews. I wrote to you, a year or more ago, about Mikael Wood and his zingers, in reviews of artists such as Tom Petty and the Haim sisters, for “strumming on guitars” and “whacking snare drums.”
This has nothing to do with generations, it’s about respect. The fact that he’s still working at The Times says something about an editorial attitude of professionalism, or, to be more exact, lack of it.
Les Brockmann
Los Angeles
Don’t forget the women of music
While I appreciate you letting us know where we can see music in Los Angeles during Coachella [“Meanwhile, in L.A. ...,” April 11], I was saddened to see that out of the six photos of artists you recommended and posted pictures of, only one woman was represented.
As a musician who’s been harassed, chased out of studios and devalued uncountable times because of my gender, I’m hoping you’ll introduce your readers to women artists too. I doubt only one “noteworthy” woman is performing in Los Angeles during the Coachella festival. I want my daughters to look at the paper and know they can be contenders in the music world and that the deck isn’t stacked against them, the way it was for me.
Deborah Poppink
Los Angeles