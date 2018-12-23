Feedback: A mural erasure fight, Fleetwood Mac's early days, Disney women

Pop music critic Mikael Wood’s dismissal of Fleetwood Mac’s unremarkable early days [“Fleetwood Mac Goes Its Own Way,” Dec. 13] was a shockingly ignorant statement from a reviewer in a major publication. The focal point of the original Mac lineup was Peter Green, a hugely influential guitarist who was also a distinctive vocalist and a thoughtful songwriter, aided by the significant contributions of Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer. Green was the standard against which all who subsequently occupied his chair in Fleetwood Mac were measured, not least in the eyes of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, according to their musings in various interviews. The later hit-making machine that most people know of as Fleetwood Mac was lightning in a bottle in its own way, but for some, the original Mac was the magical, unbeatable combination.