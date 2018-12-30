Calendar Letters: Brian Wilson, Mary Poppins and more

I don’t know how many fellow baby boomers have a bucket list, but high on mine was to see Wilson in concert. I grew up in Southern California, and the Beach Boys’ music was the soundtrack of my summers. I attended ’ Wilson’s concert in Thousand Oaks, and I enjoyed Lewis’ comprehensive review of the show, but I disagree with his take on Wilson’s performance of “God Only Knows.” To hear one of the greatest songwriters of all time gamely sing lead vocal on one of the most romantic songs ever written made my 50-year wait worthwhile.