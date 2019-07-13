SoCal dance, July 14-21: ‘Forever Flamenco’ and ‘Rennie Harris Funkedified’

Bailar es Sentir Dancer-director Manuel Gutierrez is joined by guest dancer Carmen Ledesma and others in this Forever Flamenco production. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com
Physical Education '19 L.A. Dance Project presents this two-night showcase of works by graduates from local MFA programs. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15; both nights, $20. (800) 838-3006. ladanceproject.org
Rennie Harris Funkedified Dancers from Rennie Harris Puremovement, the Hood Lockers and Versa-Style Dance Company celebrate the funk music and street dance of the 1970s. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$50; benefit tickets, $250. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org